COVID-19 has more people pedaling

The number of people cycling has surged.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Cyclists call it an interesting effect of the health crisis: more people are out and about on bikes.

"They're not working; they have a lot of idle time, and what better way to exercise? Especially if you're depressed and lonely or whatever, to boost your endorphins and everything that exercise is good for," said Rich Adams.

Around Town Bicycles in Wilkes-Barre is open for business. Owner Rich Adams said it is considered essential because some people need their bikes for transportation.

That does not mean his business hasn't taken a hit. He says new bike sales are down.

Adams thinks people do not have the money right now or simply do not want to go into businesses. He is offering curbside pickup and delivery service for repairs.

He said, "They can't congregate in gyms so they're specifically telling me that I'm getting my bike fixed because it's one of the few things I can do and I have to stay in shape, or I have to get in shape."

For over 10 years now, Rich Adams has had a group ride on Saturday mornings. Those are not safe right now, so he came up with a solution -- virtual group rides.

He uses a mapping program to offer different routes for people to follow themselves.