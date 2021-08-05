COVID-19 cases among children on the rise

Pediatricians at Geisinger Medical Center say they are treating more children and teens after testing positive for the virus.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — As the delta variant of the coronavirus surges and COVID-19 vaccinations lag, the American Academy of Pediatrics says almost 72,000 children in the U.S. caught COVID-19 last week. That's up from 39,000 the week before.

Pediatricians at Geisinger Medical Center say some of the kids in our area who have gotten sick from the virus have been hospitalized.

"As the numbers are ticking up here in Pennsylvania more recently, we are seeing a few hospitalizations, a small rise in hospitalizations. We're bracing ourselves for the schools opening and seeing what happens there," said Dr. Swathi Gowtham, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with Geisinger.

According to the state, 30 percent of eligible adolescents ages 12 to 17 are vaccinated.

With a new school year around the corner, some parents and guardians we spoke to with elementary-aged children are getting worried.

"It's getting very scary because the kids are not vaccinated, and from what I hear, this new variant is hitting the kids. That's my main concern," Kathleen Monahan of Swoyersville said.

Lavonda Smith of Wilkes-Barre said since masks are recommended and not mandated at schools at this point, it's not worth the risk for her young daughter.

"She won't be going. She's going to be home-schooled. This will be her second year home-schooled," Smith said.

Pediatricians say the best way to protect kids is to have them wear masks in schools.

"To do universal masking of all staff and students, regardless of vaccination status, just for the sake of implementation and practicality," Dr. Gowtham said.