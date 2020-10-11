x
Luzerne County

COVID-19 at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital

Frontline workers in quarantine.
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A few staff members at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital are in quarantine for both positive and suspected cases of COVID-19.

Commonwealth health tells Newswatch 16 a few employees began having symptoms last Friday.

As of Tuesday, 25 inpatients are being treated for coronavirus at Wilkes-Barre general.

Commonwealth Health says that the hospital has enough PPE, capacity, and staff to handle additional patients and encourages people having a medical emergency to seek immediate care.