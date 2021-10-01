Covered in dust in Hazleton

Two used car businesses say a neighboring construction project is hurting their business.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A construction project in Hazleton is a cause for concern for business owners nearby. They say the mess caused by the project is hurting business.

"First impressions are everything," said Small Town Auto Sales owner Ryan Sernak. "So it's hard for us."

Sernak is dealing with a constant mess on his lot that covers the more than 100 cars he's trying to sell at his family's business on Route 309 in Hazleton.

"People come on, you know, they don't know what kind of car they're looking at or what color it actually is because of the heavy amount of dust that covers them," added Sernak.

Sernak and the owners of Elvis Auto Sales across the street say this mess is caused by a building construction project nearby that's been underway for a few months, and keeping up with the dirt on the cars is getting expensive.

"We're paying over $600 for washing the cars every week, you know, so it's a hard situation for the business," said Eddy Ulerio with Elvis Auto Sales.

"We could sweep up piles and piles of dirt, you know. We could just keep going, and it's a never-ending issue," said Sernak. "We already have over $13,000 and wash and trying to keep up with the cars, and it's just the same problem next week."

The owners of these businesses tell Newswatch 16 they understand there are some side effects to having a business on a major highway here, but they've never dealt with a mess like this.

"They just had the fire department out here yesterday afternoon for about three or four hours to clean the road down because of safety conditions," added Sernak.

Owners say they have tried talking to Blue Rock Construction but aren't getting anywhere. Newswatch 16 reached out to the company about the issue, and we are waiting to hear back.

A spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Protection says it has received numerous complaints about the dust in the area and is looking into the issue.

Meanwhile, these businesses say they're stuck between a rock and a hard place, trying to get by.