However, the $5 fee will remain in effect until December 31, 2021.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's the end of the road for a controversial vehicle fee.

Luzerne County Council voted ten to one to put an end to the $5 registration fee.

However, that change won't take place this month or even this year.

Officials say the fee will remain in effect until December 31, 2021.

Luzerne County just started charging the $5 vehicle fee last year.