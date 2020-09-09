Council votes not to investigate inmate death any further

Virtual meeting held to vote on launching a further investigation into the death of Shaheen Mackey.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Officials in Luzerne County have voted not to investigate the death of an inmate at the county prison any further.

Shaheen Mackey of Berwick died while he was an inmate at the prison in June of 2018.

Mackey's family claimed the staff at the jail failed to properly respond after he had a seizure.

In a virtual meeting Tuesday, members of the Luzerne County Council debated launching an investigation.

Councilman Walter Griffith suggested investigating protocols at the prison but the council voted to reject the idea.

Other proposals were made to bring an outside law firm to review the case but that did not make it to a vote.