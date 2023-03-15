Luzerne County Council votes for new distribution of American Rescue Plan Funds

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Luzerne County Council voted in favor of a new distribution plan for funds from the American Rescue Plan.
Controversy surrounded the $60 million meant to be distributed between municipalities, authorities, non-profits, and businesses.
The county council says a mistake made on their part during the application process led to some issues.
But Tuesday night, council voted to approve a newly proposed plan.
"So, we took a good look at that and decided that it would be better to alter the plan in the most equitable way possible. And Mr. Mitchell came up with the idea of cap. And Mr. Mitchell came up with the idea of capping certain entities, municipalities, and authorities would get about $2 million; nonprofits, I believe, would get $500,000, and then small businesses would get $200,000," said council member John Lombardo.
Luzerne County Council will have a final vote next week to decide exactly where the money will go.
