Corrections officer faces sex charges

Joshua Mackey faces sex charges after allegedly trying to meet up with a minor for sex.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County who works as a corrections officer in Schuylkill County faces sex charges.

Police say 47-year-old Joshua Mackey of Mountain Top sent nude photos and exchanged explicit conversations with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

He tried to meet up with the teen in Edwardsville, then was arrested by Kingston Police.

Officials say Mackey works at SCI Frackville.

He faces charges related to sexual assault in Luzerne County.