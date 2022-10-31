x
Luzerne County

Coroner releases names of plane crash victims

The crash happened early Saturday afternoon on Doran's Farm in Hanover Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An update on a deadly plane crash in Luzerne County.

According to the coroner, 59-year-old Michael Bowen of Lebanon County and 76-year-old Ronald Snyder of Berks County were killed when the single-engine plane went down Saturday in Hanover Township.

RELATED: Deadly plane crash investigation continues in Luzerne County

Officials say the plane took off from the Wyoming Valley Airport and crashed only three minutes into the flight.

The search for the cause of the deadly plane crash in Luzerne County is ongoing.

