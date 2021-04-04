Coroner called to crash near Hazleton

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Saturday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash after a car ended up down an embankment and into the woods.

The wreck happened just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Route 309 and Sleepy Hollow Road in Butler Township.

Firefighters and police have been working together to help free people from the vehicle.

Authorities have not said how many people are in the car.

One person was transported to the hospital.

There is no word on what may have led to the deadly crash in Luzerne County.