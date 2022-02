The coroner has been called to a fire in Shickshinny early Wednesday morning.

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Firefighters are battling flames at a house in Shickshinny.

Crews were called to Furnace Street around 7:15 Wednesday morning.

Viewers sent us photos of the flames shooting from the top of the house.

It's not clear if anyone was hurt, but the coroner is on scene.

Newswatch 16 has a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.