Coronavirus vaccine is on its way

As positive cases of COVID-19 continue to climb, we asked people in our area how they feel about getting the new vaccines.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — As the state nears 500,000 total coronavirus cases, a vaccine is on its way.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says health care workers and those living in nursing homes will be the first to get it.

"There is a light at the end of the tunnel, but it is going to take time as we work to distribute the vaccine through the different phases through the population of Pennsylvania," Dr. Levine said.

People we spoke to here in the Wyoming Valley said they were relieved when they found out that vaccine shipments are already on their way.

"I think it's great. Hopefully, it gets to us as fast as it gets to other big cities. As soon as Fauci gets his, I will get mine," Jill Sabitz of Kingston said.

Pennsylvania ranks 12th in the nation for most likely to accept a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by QuoteWizard.

"I think when my doctor says it's time for me to have it, I'll have it done," Susan Small of Kingston said.

"I'm excited about it. My grandson works for FedEx, and I said, 'Can you steal a couple vials and send them to your grandmother?'" Mary Alice Endler joked. "But no, my husband and I are very excited about it. We're being very careful."