Coronavirus death listed in Luzerne County

Officials announced the first death from COVID-19 in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Luzerne County Manager David Pedri held a virtual news conference Wednesday to tell us the information that can be released about the man who lost his life due to the Coronavirus on Tuesday.

The only information that can be released about this patient is that he was a 70-year-old man, who recently traveled outside the continental United States and had preexisting health issues. We also earned that this man was a resident of Hanover Township, according to the township manager.

There are now 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County.

Pedri said he is getting a lot of requests about the locations of these other cases, but that cannot be released at this time. Everyone should use the precautions recommended by the Department of Health to avoid getting the virus.

"Every single citizen of Luzerne County should act under the assumption that the coronavirus is within their municipality and take special care in order to make sure that you are safe, and your family is secure during this very, very difficult time," Pedri said.