Coronavirus cuts off collections for churches

Countless fundraising events have been canceled because of COVID-19. It's having a big impact on churches relying on large groups of people all in one place.

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — Public access to many churches in our area has been denied.

St. Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton parish in Swoyersville has moved to holding mass online on its Facebook page, but there is still something missing that can't be replaced.

"No masses and no people coming, we don't have collections and we survive on collections on a weekly basis," explained Fr. Joseph Pisaneschi.

Fr. Joseph Pisaneschi says the shutdown has been hardest on the church because the faithful can't come to celebrate mass and pray together in person. But there's a financial hit to this, too.

"The quietness is deafening. I tell people it's just so hard to get any kind of normal groove down because everything is disrupted," added Fr. Pisaneschi.

He doesn't think his parish is alone in the struggle.

"I think every church of every denomination is going through this right now because there are no collections there are no people. And we rely a lot on fundraising too but we're not able to do that because we can't get people together, so it's a big hit all over," continued Fr. Pisaneschi.

Especially during Lent, the most prayerful time of the year and a very popular time of year for the parish's pierogis.

"Throughout the year, we do pierogi sales and they're very popular during Advent and Lent, so we're missing all of that. We make about 600 dozen at a time and sell them very easily, so all of those funds are missing," said Fr. Pisaneschi.