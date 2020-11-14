Coronavirus complications: Crestwood football plays state playoffs, field hockey forfeits state game

The Crestwood School District said it had three new cases of coronavirus this week and classes have moved online for the time being.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — Friday night brought sobering news in the battle against the coronavirus.

More than 5,500 new cases reported in Pennsylvania, which is another one-day record.

Friday night high school football was a mess again as a result.

Five area teams had playoff games canceled or postponed because of COVID-19.

Crestwood High School was an interesting story.

The Comets football team competed in the PIAA playoffs.

Fireworks lit up the sky over the Crestwood football field in Mountain Top as the Comets prepared to take on the Jersey Shore Area Bulldogs in the state playoffs.

The Crestwood School District said it had three new cases of coronavirus this week and classes have moved online for the time being.

Parents were glad this game wasn't canceled.

"I'm so excited to be here. Things are different but at least we're here and we have our masks on trying to be safe. We're happy for Crestwood," parent Sherry Novak said.

"My kid has played his heart out since he has been seven years old. This is what he lives for. He absolutely loves it and to watch him go undefeated his senior year? Absolutely amazing," parent Christine Arnold added.

While football players at Crestwood could play, the athletic director said the Comets' field hockey team had to end the season early because of a "COVID situation".

Crestwood's Field Hockey team was set to play in the quarter playoff game against Southern Lehigh but the Comets had to forfeit.

"Super sad. They had a really great chance of going far in the playoffs," said parent Amy DeMarzo.

"That was devastating for us. I was part of the Big Red Machine back when I was a graduate here at Crestwood. I know what it's like to go through the state playoffs because we've always been good at field hockey. So that was devastating for them, but they pulled off a district win and that was great," Arnold said.