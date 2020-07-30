Coronavirus cases on the rise in Hazleton

The city reported 19 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday to the Department of Health.

HAZLETON, Pa. — There is an uptick in coronavirus cases being reported in Luzerne County.

There were 34 new cases of the coronavirus reported to the Department of Health on Wednesday from Luzerne County.

19 of them came from the Hazleton area.

Mayor Jeff Cusat said this recent rise is partly due to people going away on summer vacations and a delay in test results coming back.

"Right now with the overwhelming number of testing going on right now, there is a lag. A city or municipality might show zero, zero, and then a large number because test results may be coming in one large group," Mayor Cusat said.

Hazleton was once a hot spot for the virus earlier this year, but it was able to flatten its curve using social distancing measures.

"Hazleton has been in single digits for over two months and this is expected because people are going out of town being with their friends and family," Mayor Cusat said.

This is the sixth straight day Luzerne County has added double-digit cases.

A spokesperson from the Department of Health said there has been a very small amount of new cases from long-term care facilities.

It is believed community spread is leading to the rise in cases.

People we spoke to in Hazleton have mixed emotions about how seriously they are taking the threat of the virus.

"I am worried because I am 90 years old," Antonia Sorrentino said.

"I'm 70 years-old so and I've passed cancer and everything but I don't worry about it or anything because I'm good with my higher power," Mike Boyle said.