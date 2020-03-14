Coronavirus can't keep people away from fundraiser

The Hanover Area Fire District cooked hundreds of potato pancakes for hungry customers.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Many fire companies in northeastern and central Pennsylvania use the Lenten Season for fundraisers.

Lenten fish fries and pizza sales are very popular for non-profit groups and very important to their bottom lines.

So, there were legitimate concerns that on Friday night, turnout would be down because of fears from the coronavirus.

Cooks at the fundraiser for Hanover area fighters were taking extra precautions.

Organizers said, despite their fears, they were pleased with the turnout.

News on the coronavirus did not keep hungry customers from PA favorites.

“I know it's something to be a little worried about but it's not going to scare us away,” Mike Chmiola said.

Firefighters said they cooked hundreds of potato pancakes, which was business as usual.

“This is a staple right here through lent. I've fried a bazillion of these, I can't even look at them, but that's just me,” Chris Weaver of the Hanover Township Fire Department said.

This particular Friday there were a few more delivery orders than there are normally.

Firefighters also made sure to sanitize and wipe down every surface as often as possible, especially while working with oil.

“Wash our hands every chance we can get. You get messy with this but it is what it is, it's cool,” Weaver said.

“I think everything is clean and sanitary, but I'm not worried one bit,” Chmiola said.