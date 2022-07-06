Cori's Place celebrates 20 years

A Luzerne County nonprofit is celebrating two decades of serving those with intellectual disabilities. Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shares the mission of Cori's Place

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — "Helping people with disabilities create better lives" is the mission the Gwilliam family has stuck to for two decades.

"When my sister Cori, who has intellectual disabilities, graduated high school, my parents weren't feeling any of the programs out there. It wasn't a good match for her, so with the inspiration from my grandma, they decided to start their own program," said Tara Gwilliam-Gorski.

George and Therese Gwilliam started "Cori's Place" in 2002. The nonprofit runs a day center, residential living, and transportation services for those with intellectual disabilities. The goal is to help their clients live more independent lives.

"We take individuals out into the community to work on life skills, money, social skills, time, taking them out into the community to different activities they maybe wouldn't have the opportunity to do otherwise."

The Gwilliams started this journey with just five clients. Now, they serve dozens.

"If you would have asked me 20 years ago what would be of Cori's Place, I would probably say 15, 20 people, and now we have 58 individuals that we serve, and we have over 35 staff," George Gwilliam said.

People who go to the nonprofit tell Newswatch 16 there are many reasons they love coming back every day.

"I like crafts, bowling, and mini-golf," said Branden Church.

"Yes! Yes! I like Cori's Place, no problem," said Matthew Mitowski

To mark its 20th anniversary, Cori's Place is having a celebration this Saturday. Get more information here.

