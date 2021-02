A restaurant in Luzerne County has made ice carvings each winter since 1986.

A restaurant in Luzerne County installed a pretty "cool" attraction this Valentine's Day weekend.

The backyard of Damenti's Restaurant near West Hazleton has transformed into a collection of ice castles.

Ice carvers even gave a nod to Newswatch 16 when constructing the castles.

The owners of Damenti's have made ice carvings each winter since 1986.