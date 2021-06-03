Cooking competition shines light on food insecurity in Luzerne County

PRINGLE, Pa. — Students in Luzerne County put their cooking skills to the test to bring attention to food insecurity.
Culinary Arts and Machine Shop students at West Side Career Tech in Pringle participated in a contest Thursday.
The object was to create the best meals with food pantry items.
"It is to set up for the future so that the students have food resources. This is a way to introduce food to the students, it is available to them so they have fresh things to cook with at home," said culinary instructor Heidi Miller.
The Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank donated the food used in the competition in Luzerne County.