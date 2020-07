A family of three needs a new place to stay after Thursday night's fire on Lackawanna Avenue.

DURYEA, Pa. — A fire forced a family from their home in Luzerne County.

Flames broke out at the place on Lackawanna Avenue in Duryea around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Three people were inside at the time.

They made it out safely, but they need another place to live.

Another person lived in another unit of the home. That person was not home at the time of the fire.