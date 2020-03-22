Conyngham Township donates truckload of masks and gloves

CONYNGHAM, Pa. — Officials from Conyngham Township dropped off a truckload of masks and rubber gloves at Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital.
The township had about 15,000 masks leftover from flooding cleanup.
"Throughout the years that FEMA and different disasters had allocated to the township. So they were put in a cold storage," said Ed Whitebread, Board of Supervisors Conyngham Township. "So now that this coronavirus is going on we figured it was time to allocate to the hospital. They need it more than we did."
Hospitals across the country are experiencing shortages of masks and other medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.
