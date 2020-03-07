Convoy of support for Marine in Luzerne County

After spending two months in the hospital due to complications from cancer treatment, a marine gets a welcome home parade from supporters.

PLAINS, Pa. — Vehicles packed into the parking lot of the Hilldale Baseball Park to get ready for a parade to honor a friend and Marine Randy Ledsome.

"We're honoring our friend Randy, who has recently returned home from the hospital. He was dealing with some complications due to a recent bout with cancer," explained friend Joe Hussey.

Complications from treatment landed Ledsome in the hospital for two months.

Because of COVID-19, friends and family couldn't visit.

"I definitely thought that it would impede his progress it's a real sad thing that people have to be in a hospital now without any support other than the hospital staff and it's just not like having your family and friends," said friend Cheryl Granko.

"And to know that he's not alone his friends are with him always," added friend Joseph Gurdock.

To prove it his friends surprised him with a welcome home parade outside his home in Plains Township.

Car after car came by playing music, honking horns, all welcoming Ledsome home.

"We'll get you through this fight, you're a good man and we love you," said Hussey.

Although he was surprised by the parade, Ledsome said it's par for the course for his convoy of supporters.

"You know what they've been there for me on Facebook, on messenger, on face-time, so I do get to see them all I just don't get to see them face to face," he explained.

Ledsome was thankful for the online support and the parade.

"I want to say thank you to all of them because they have been so wonderful and actually without them. It's hard to keep going when you're laying in that hospital especially when you're on the ventilator it's hard to keep motivated," he said.