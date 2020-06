The group "Convoy for a Cause" raised money for Candy's Place, a cancer resource and wellness center in Forty Fort Saturday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The goal at the event in Luzerne County Saturday was to go topless... with their Jeeps, that is.

The so-called "Convoy for a Cause" was hosted by Blacktop Warriors Jeep Club.

Jeep enthusiasts went on a hour-long drive ending at Grotto Pizza in Harvey's Lake.