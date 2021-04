A judge says there is enough evidence to send Jafet Rodriguez to trial for the murder of a Hazleton convenience store worker.

A judge says there is enough evidence to send Jafet Rodriguez to trial for the murder of Ashokkumar Patel.

According to investigators, Rodriguez walked into Craig's Food Mart in Hazleton in December, pushed Patel into a closet, and shot him in the head.

Authorities say he got away with more than $1,400.