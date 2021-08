Officials say 2,000 gallons of fuel oil leaked from a tank at the White Haven Center.

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — A contractor will have to clean up oil that spilled into a creek in Luzerne County.

State environmental officials say 2,000 gallons of fuel oil leaked from a tank at the White Haven Center, a state-run facility for the disabled.

Some of that oil went into Linesville Creek that runs into the Lehigh River.