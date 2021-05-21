Computer lab opens at housing facility in Wilkes-Barre

Adults can use the computers for searching for jobs, and children can use them for educational purposes.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A transitional housing facility in Wilkes-Barre is now better equipped to help families thanks to a new computer lab.

Leadership Wilkes-Barre helped turn an old play area into technology space at the Salvation Army's Kirby family house on South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Adults can use the computers to search for jobs, fill out applications, and create resumes.

Children will be able to use the computers for educational purposes.

"This lab will help school-age kids to go to school. It will help adults go to school and look for jobs to reinvigorate themselves back into the community," said Tony Connell with Leadership Wilkes-Barre Tech Success.