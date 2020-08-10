Competing signs for presidential candidates in neighboring yards raise no problems among neighbors

With election day less than a month away, political signs supporting President Trump or Joe Biden have filled many yards in many communities.

KINGSTON, Pa. — In Kingston, Luzerne County, competing signs are placed at so many homes, it's hard to keep them all straight.



Drive down almost any street in Kingston and you're bound to see a sign supporting the Biden/Harris ticket or ones supporting the Trump/Pence campaign outside homes here.



It's likely to find more than one sign filling the yards and even more than likely, signs for both candidates are taking up space next door to each other.



"In the valley, I think it's like half and half more. Some areas more Biden/Harris, some areas more Trump/Pence,” said Don Ronchetti who lives on Warren Avenue in the borough.

He's a Trump supporter with the sign to prove it.

However, some of his neighbors are clearly for the other guy.

"No doesn't bother me. There's enough Trump signs around too."

On Reynolds Street, one yard had Biden signs; the next yard over had Trump.

Chris Shaw lives in the house that's for Biden.

He says even though election day is less than a month away, political signs, whether for Trump or Biden, aren't being placed in yards to sway anyone's vote.



"I don't think much that's going to happen between now and the election is going to change their minds,” said Shaw.

Mare Dugum is a Biden supporter and lives next door to a house with Trump signs.

"Definitely a divided neighborhood. I mean, I'm sure it's that way across the country,” said Dugum.

Newswatch 16 did check in with the Kingston Police chief to see if any neighborhood disputes had arisen over these political signs. He said nothing has been reported to the police.

People we spoke with say their neighbors have a right to support whoever they want.

"They can vote for who they want to vote for, just like I do. I'm actually sometimes more worried that these signs will be taken down by somebody,” said Ronchetti.