Community thanks long-time doctor for five decades of care

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us the surprise for one beloved doctor in his retirement.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In the small rural community of Nuremberg just over the Luzerne County line, there is one place many people go for their health care, black creek medical center, to see Dr. George Yurko.

"He took care of the patients real good; he was a good doctor that way," said Loretta Morris of Hazleton.

Dr. Yurko got his start in family medicine at Black Creek Medical Center in August of 1971.

He retired in June after 52 years of taking care of patients.

"I always said one of the saddest days of my life was going to be when I hang up my stethoscope and leave," said Dr. Yurko.

Patients are also sad to see him hang up the stethoscope. In those five decades, generations of families have been under his care.

"All my kids went to him, my grandson comes here, my aunts and uncles that are already gone came here," explained Morris.

Former co-workers and patients gathered to wish Dr. Yurko well in his retirement.

The health center presented him with a bronze plaque that will hang on the outside of the office, honoring his years of dedication.

"It's a small town, and he is a testament to the care that this organization provides and what we give to the community," said John Kearney, chief operating officer with Rural Health.

"Patients became friends over time, and you see these people on the street, and they are your friends as well as your patients; it's a very gratifying profession," said Dr. Yurko.

Now when patients come to the Black Creek Medical Center, they'll be greeted by a new face in the office.

"Especially coming in as a new provider here, I am the first new provider they have ever had because both Diane, one of the other physician assistants, and Dr. Yurko have been here for over 50 years. So these are going to be big, big shoes to fill," said Katelyn Buyarski, PA-C with Black Creek Medical Center.

In his retirement, Dr. Yurko tells Newswatch 16, he's looking forward to spending more time with family and catching up on home projects.