Community shows up to walk for suicide awareness and prevention in Luzerne County

The Out of the Darkness Community Walk took place in Kirby Park on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Walking for suicide awareness and prevention is how many folks here in Wilkes-Barre spent their Sunday.

The Out of the Darkness Community Walk took place in Kirby Park. Organizers say the walk helps people open up about their mental health and support each other.

It also gives people the opportunity to remember loved ones who died by suicide.

“Clearly a lot of people have been affected so it's nothing to keep in the dark, it's something we can come out and say to connect with others and get others help,” said Samantha Bruno, Eastern and Central Pennsylvania area director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention organizes similar walks in cities across the country.