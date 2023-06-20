Community reacts to manhunt following standoff in Wilkes-Barre

Police are searching for Luis Soto Madera after an hours-long standoff in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — "I lived on this block 35 years. I have seen nothing like this in a very, very long time," said Joseph Bonario, neighbor.

Joseph Bonario was one of the many residents watching police swarm the house of Luis Soto-Madera on the 100 block of Sambourne Street in South Wilkes-Barre.

Just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Wilkes-Barre City Police responded to the house after it was reported Madera fired several shots at family members before barricading himself in an upstairs bedroom.

After hours of officers trying to contact Madera, the decision was made to breach the house.

"The special emergency response team with Pennsylvania State Police assisted with the search of the home, no one was located inside the home," said Tony Ross, Luzerne County First Assistant District Attorney.

According to county officials, Madera is still on the run, considered to be armed and dangerous.

"I am hoping they can capture the person that needs the help that he needs," said Bonario.

Although no one is in custody after the 9-hour standoff, neighbors like Bonario are just glad police did everything by the book.

"I have nothing against I mean, people say it was a waste of time, but I don't think it was. I think it was all about safety," Bonario said.

If you know the whereabouts of Soto Madera, you are asked to call 911.