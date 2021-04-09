Community raises money for K-9 officer

The money raised will go towards Jax's training, which will cost the department thousands of dollars.

HUGHESTOWN, Pa. — A day in the park with people and pets - that all started as an idea between two neighbors in Hughestown, and that idea took off.

"When people started showing up, I turned to Antonette and said, 'people are coming!' If you build it, they will come, isn't that the thing?" said Courtney Keezer of Hughestown.

Courtney Keezer and her neighbors dreamed up Bark in the Park here at Robert Yaple Park in Hughestown - all for this guy, Jax, the German Shepherd.

Jax is the newest members of the Hughestown Police Department.

He's still a puppy and is in the middle of his officer training, which will cost the department thousands of dollars. The event is helping provide some financial support.

Officer Diaz is Jax's partner.

"Well, right now, with the police in general, the support, we need it. And we're getting the support with the residents, coming home with a new K9, having him is just going to help us that much more with the community relations," said Officer Gilbert Diaz, Hughestown Police K9 Officer.

A K9 officer from Wilkes-Barre showed off some of what Jax and Officer Diaz are learning in training, and Jax mingled with community members, both two-legged and four.

It's just the show of support the team needs to wrap up their training.