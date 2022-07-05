Community health fair in Wilkes-Barre

This event not only celebrated Nurses Week but also recognized the staffing issues nurses are facing and engaged the community about safe staffing legislation like the Patient Safety Act.

"I'm one of the nurses that are on the fence to leave their career based on, you know, the job, it's demanding and it's unsafe and the patients are. They're not suffering because we're doing our part of doing what we can but we are suffering as far as like mental health, it's hard," said Melissa Partington, Registered Nurse.