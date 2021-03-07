Community day in Hazleton raises money for local causes

HAZLETON, Pa. — People in Hazleton spent part of their holiday weekend raising money for a variety of local charities.
The Paul and Lisa DeAngelo Family Foundation hosted a day full of activities at City View Park in Hazleton.
There was a 5K, exotic car and truck show, and even a silent auction on autographed sports memorabilia.
"As a family, we started talking about pulling this together for our foundation a number of years ago, and as of today, it became a reality. And it was fantastic to see the hundreds and hundreds of people that came out to support what we're doing to really make a difference in kids' lives," said organizer Paul DeAngelo.
Organizers say 100% of the proceeds from the event will be donated to support the local autism community, youth sports, and curing childhood cancer.