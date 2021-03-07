x
Luzerne County

Community day in Hazleton raises money for local causes

Proceeds from the event will go to supporting the local autism community, youth sports, and curing childhood cancer.

HAZLETON, Pa. — People in Hazleton spent part of their holiday weekend raising money for a variety of local charities.

The Paul and Lisa DeAngelo Family Foundation hosted a day full of activities at City View Park in Hazleton.

There was a 5K, exotic car and truck show, and even a silent auction on autographed sports memorabilia.

"As a family, we started talking about pulling this together for our foundation a number of years ago, and as of today, it became a reality. And it was fantastic to see the hundreds and hundreds of people that came out to support what we're doing to really make a difference in kids' lives," said organizer Paul DeAngelo.

Organizers say 100% of the proceeds from the event will be donated to support the local autism community, youth sports, and curing childhood cancer.

