Community campaign brings holiday cheer

One family in Kingston was given presents and gift cards because of their charity efforts.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Gifts filled the waiting area inside the Kingston municipal building on Wednesday, but that wasn't their final destination.

These gifts were then taken to the Benjamin family in Kingston. The police department chose them to be the recipients of the officers' and other community members' fundraising efforts.

What made this family stand out to the officers was a toy drive the Benjamin's do every year in honor of their daughter Madison. She died in 2013 at the age of 4, after complications from a condition called Nemaline Myopathy.

"At the age of 4, she went into cardiac arrest. She had passed away two weeks before Christmas," explained Tracy Benjamin, Madison's mother. "We didn't really have the heart to take all of her gifts back, because you know, it's kind of one of those things. So, we decided, I talked with my family, I'm like you know what let's, we want to donate, because the PICU down in Geisinger in Danville, they're absolutely wonderful."

"They do this toy drive every year in her honor. And they deliver hundreds of toys, every year to the Geisinger in Danville for patients, pediatric patients, to enjoy throughout the year and stuff, especially for Christmas time," added Detective Edward Palka. "So this family, facing the hardships that they did, are still out there giving everything they can to support other people. That's the reason that they were chosen."

Tracy's son Joseph is also battling the same disease his sister did. His mother says gifts like these mean the world to him.

"It's probably like the best day of his life," Tracy said. "He just loves attention. He loves the fire truck. He was excited to see the fire truck come down. He just loves people. So he gets excited, you know, when there's a lot of people around. I can't imagine what's going through his head, and he doesn't really talk much, but I'm sure like there's a lot of good things going through his head right now."

But it also fills her with indescribable joy too.