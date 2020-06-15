More vandalism to Columbus statue in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A statue of Christopher Columbus on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre has been damaged by vandal for the second time in less than a week.
The first incident happened last Friday night after a Black Lives Matter protest on Public Square. The statue was covered with red paint, silly string, and a toilet plunger sat on its head.
Donnie Evans, a local DJ, cleaned it up because he has experience with graffiti removal.
Now it's covered with red paint again which he's having some trouble getting off. The Wilkes-Barre Fire Department is helping Evans clean the statue.
Wilkes-Barre police were on scene earlier to pick up evidence. Police say they have a few suspects for Friday's vandalism but are still working on it. They're not sure if this incident was done by the same person or not.