More vandalism to Columbus statue in Wilkes-Barre

For the second time in four days, a statue of Christopher Columbus on Public Square has been defaced.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A statue of Christopher Columbus on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre has been damaged by vandal for the second time in less than a week.

The first incident happened last Friday night after a Black Lives Matter protest on Public Square. The statue was covered with red paint, silly string, and a toilet plunger sat on its head.

Donnie Evans, a local DJ, cleaned it up because he has experience with graffiti removal.

Now it's covered with red paint again which he's having some trouble getting off. The Wilkes-Barre Fire Department is helping Evans clean the statue.