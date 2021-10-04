Color run in Luzerne County raises money for sick kids

The run helps provide gift boxes to sick children in the Wyoming Valley.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — It was a colorful Saturday morning in Luzerne County.

Runners were covered in bright pigments at the Forty Fort soccer fields for a fundraising color run.

Students from all different schools in the county put together the race for their Junior Leadership Program project.

The color run raised money for Team Jared, which provides gift boxes to sick children in the Wyoming Valley.

The runners were happy to help.

"Kids like that involved in something like that, helping other people, giving back when they're able to. It's just great that they're doing that at a young age," said Adam Horton of Swoyersville.