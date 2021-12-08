Collecting duffle bags for dignity

Luzerne County Council is hoping to collect duffle bags for children in the Children & Youth System.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A year and a half ago, Luzerne County Councilman Matthew Vough started the Luzerne County Cares Commission with the other members of the council.

"The Cares Commission has done a couple of different programs. We did a food and clothing drive earlier in the year. We organized a vaccine ride program. This is the first time we're doing a duffle bag program," explained Vough.

It's for children in need.

"The mission right now is we organized a fundraiser with Keystone Mission, who is a nonprofit, and the goal is to raise money to buy duffle bags for the children within the Children and Youth system," added Vough.

That way, children forced to leave their homes and enter a new one can do so with dignity.

"Currently, a lot of these children have to go from home to home and don't have the proper luggage. A lot of them are forced to use trash bags for their valuables, and we want to help get some valuable duffle bags to the children and youth team," said Vough.

The program is accepting new duffle bag donations, but also monetary donations. That way, bags can be bought in bulk. In the last two days, the program has raised $1,100.

"When the whole community comes together, it just helps when one of these caseworkers has to go out. They can at least give these children a duffle bag for their needs and don't have to give them a trash bag. It's just like you said the dignity portion of it is very important," said Vough.

If you would like to help out, you can contact information for Vough on his Facebook page by clicking here.