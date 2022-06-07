Collectibles stolen from store in West Pittston

Police were called to Classic Sportscards and Collectibles in West Pittston Wednesday morning.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Thousands of dollars of collectibles were stolen overnight in a burglary in Luzerne County.

Officers tell us the burglar got inside by breaking a basement window.

The owner says the thief got away with about $5,000 in collectibles.

State police are assisting in the investigation, and police in West Pittston are asking anyone with cameras in the area to come forward and assist in the investigation.