Cold snap causing problems for gardeners and orchardists

The colder weather caused one orchardist in Luzerne County to lose about 70% of his apple crop

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania is under a freeze warning on Monday night as temperatures dip into the 30's.

This colder air is killing crops and making it harder to garden.

Chilly weather early in the spring season is not all that unusual, but it typically means more work and a financial hit for gardening centers and orchards across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

"When you look at it and you see it's black that means it's all dead," orchardist Mehmet Murt said while looking over his apple blossoms.

This is the disappointment he's been coming across while inspecting his crop at Candy Apple Orchard in Mountain Top.

The warmer weather in April mixed with a chill in May is causing problems.

"We finally start to get nice weather and then they start like blooming and then we got that snow and the ice and we lost a lot of flowers on the trees," Murt said.

He estimates this recent cold snap killed about 70 percent of his apple crop. That's a loss of about $12,000.

However, Murt is trying to save what he can by spraying the trees with warm water hourly throughout Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

"We don't sleep at all. We have to keep spraying the trees to keep the frost away," Murt said.

The colder weather also means extra work for employees at Edward's Garden Center in Forty Fort.

"We currently are going through the process of putting frost cloth over top of our plants, pinning it down, or even using tarps to cover fresh growth on roses and stuff," Perennial specialist Shelly Neifert said.

The garden center lost about 40 percent of its usual business over Mother's Day weekend partly due to the colder weather.

"It did put a damper on but I think that's going to pick right back up as soon as the nice weather hits we're going to be back at full speed ahead," Neifert said.