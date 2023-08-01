Coffee shop reopens in Wilkes-Barre

Abide Coffeehouse reopened Tuesday after a water leak prompted its temporary closure back in June.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A coffee shop in Wilkes-Barre is back open.

Abide Coffeehouse welcomed customers Tuesday morning on West Market Street in the city.

Back in June, a faulty water heater in the apartment above the coffee shop leaked through the ceiling.

Everything in the shop was ruined, including the ceiling, flooring, and all the products.

The owner tells us the support from the community has been incredible, and many people donated to help the shop reopen in Wilkes-Barre.