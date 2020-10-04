Coach & Daughter reflect on no 'last season' together

High school seniors are hoping events like prom and graduation are rescheduled for sometime this summer, but what can't be rescheduled is school sports

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — For Coughlin High School Senior Danielle McGrane, this diving season was the last athletic activity she'll do as a member of the Wilkes-Barre Area Wolf pack.

Before Governor Wolf announced an end to school activities for the remainder of the school year, she hoped to have one last track season before heading off to college.

"We all talk about wanting to go back to track this year, one last year, but we're not going to be able to do that now," said Danielle.

One of Danielle's events is pole vaulting. A sight her family won't see this year and that's what hits home the most.

"I feel like it would have been awesome for all of us to be together for the last year but now that it's not it kind of is heartbreaking because it was my last year with my dad as my coach too," explained Danielle.

Danielle's father Paul says family ties aside, this is especially upsetting for Wilkes-Barre Area students.

"In Wilkes-Barre the kids were coming together from GAR and Meyers and Coughlin and the way they came together in the fall sports and the winter sports was unbelievable and we were really looking forward to getting all the kids together for the spring-time sports," added Paul.

"Coughlin's class is really close to each other and everybody's friends with everybody. It's not just one person everybody together, we're all in this together," said Danielle.