Clothing donations still accepted at Animals America

While many places that accept clothing donations are shutdown, an animal nonprofit in Pittston Township is accepting bags of unwanted clothing.

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The donation bins at Salvation Army in Wilkes-Barre and similar places are roped off, which might be a disappointing sight to anyone spending their time at home doing some spring cleaning.

"People are home, you know they're cleaning out their closets, they want to get rid of their stuff, they want to feel like they're making some kind of progress during this time. And with Goodwill and Salvation Army and everybody shutdown, it's hard for them. They get the stuff done but then there's nowhere to go," said Pamela Marcinkevich, the executive director of Animals America located in Pittston Township.

She says unlike the others, this nonprofit will gladly take those bags of clothes off your hands.

"I guess you could call us the Salvation Army for animals. We repurpose and recycle used clothing to benefit animals in need and in abuse, crisis and disaster situations," explained Marcinkevich.

Donating your unwanted clothes to Animals America doesn't involve any human interaction. All you have to do is drive into its parking lot off of Freeport Road in the Grimes Industrial Park, pull up to a trailer, drop off your items, and drive away.

"They will be sorted through, what can go on to be sold will be sold, otherwise it will be recycled," added Marcinkevich.

Right now the non-profit sells clothes online. vif you would like to visit the store you do so here.

"Secondly, we were just about to open a brick and mortar, but due to COVID-19 we are at a standstill with that currently," added Marcinkevich.