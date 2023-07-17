Closed coffee shop to reopen after water woes

A business in Wilkes-Barre has been shut down for more than a month after a faulty water heater forced it to close.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — When Dan Shisson took over the Abide Coffeehouse on West Market Street in Wilkes-Barre, a "closed" sign was not what he had hoped to put in the window.

"I just took over November 1. I left my job after 29 years, and we were just really building some momentum in the city here, just opening up the doors, longer hours, offering tons of services, products, and different ideas for people to come in and use the space," Shisson said.

That came to a halt on June 9.

"To get a call at one o'clock in the morning is not fun that your shop is flooding, so we came down, and the fire and police had already gotten inside, and water was pouring through the ceiling like a waterfall, and on top of the worst possible location in the shop—on top of the register, on top of the food, on top of the supplies, on top of the equipment," he recalled.

It was caused by a faulty water heater in an apartment above the shop.

"Shortly after that, the ceiling collapsed, and it was a total disaster," Shisson said. "We're on a good roll, and then this happened, and just shut that right down really quick."

Shisson says the support from the community, including neighboring coffee shops, has been incredible.

"As soon as people found out, we have received literally hundreds of emails, phone calls, texts, letters, in addition to donations. So, we have a wonderful staff. We want to keep them on. So, in the interim, the funds that have been donated have gone to them."

As soon as the flooring is replaced this week, Shisson says he just needs a couple of days to get the shelves stocked and the employees familiar with the new equipment. He hopes to reopen early next week.

We would like to provide an update on why we have not reopened. So much water soaked into the floor that it is buckling,... Posted by Abide Coffeehouse on Thursday, July 13, 2023