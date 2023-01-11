Rectory, Set, Cook: Clergy cooking competition to help the hungry

Priests throughout the Diocese of Scranton cooked up a a way to help the hungry, and now you can be part of the effort

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — It's not often you hear about a competition among Catholic priests, but in the Diocese of Scranton, they are involved in a cook-off to raise money for the hungry.

The second installment of "Rectory, Set, Cook" launched Tuesday. Priests throughout the diocese made videos cooking up a favorite dish, or at least trying to.

Now, you can watch all the videos and vote for your favorite. Each $10 donation counts as one vote.

This started as an effort last year to raise money for Catholic Social Services and its mission to help those in need. That includes St. Vincent De Paul Kitchen in Scranton and food pantries throughout northeastern Pennsylvania.

The first "Rectory, Set, Cook" raised more than $170,000.

The videos show priests and sometimes special guests doing their best to cook up a storm.

Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer was invited to join the team from his family's parish, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, in Swoyersville.

The pastor, Fr. Joe Pisaneschi, and Jon joined Fr. Joe's sister Donna Coccodrilli.

She taught them to make the family's ravioli and sauce.