Clear backpacks required for elementary students

Hanover Area implemented a clear-backpack policy for elementary students after a BB gun incident last month.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — New safety measures are in place in a Luzerne County school district after a student brought a BB-style pistol to school last month.

Hanover Area School District, just outside Wilkes-Barre, implemented a clear backpack policy for elementary school students on Monday.

Clear backpacks have been required for students in grades 6 through 12. Now, the mandate applies to all students in Hanover Area, as early as pre-kindergarten.

An elementary student brought a BB-style pistol to school last month. A school bus driver took action, and no one was hurt.

The superintendent at Hanover Area said elementary schools will also get metal detectors at the entrance, like the junior/senior high school.