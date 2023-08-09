Cleanup underway after wild weather in Luzerne County

Heavy rain, wind, and hail left a mess for many communities.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Severe storms swept through the area on Thursday, toppling trees and knocking out power in Luzerne County.

Heavy rain, wind, and hail left a mess for many communities, including Nanticoke.

Classes in the Greater Nanticoke Area School District were held virtually on Friday because of power outages.

Newswatch 16 found crews clearing trees and other debris at the Irem Temple Golf Course in Dallas Township. The course was closed on Friday because of the damage.

Country Club Road is also closed while crews repair damaged power lines.

The Luzerne County Fairgrounds, where the county fair is being held, was also hit hard.

Check river and stream levels near you HERE.

Get the full Stormtracker 16 forecast HERE.

Information on road closures is available at 511PA.com