Cleanup closes restaurant in Dallas

Leggio's Italian restaurant will be closed until further notice.

DALLAS, Pa. — No hospitality business likes to deliver bad news, but restaurant owner Lorie Leggio had no choice on Saturday night as floodwaters filled the parking lot outside Leggio's in Dallas.

"Three of my employees lost their cars, and a customer lost her car over by the side. We were able to get some customers' cars out," said Leggio.

Leggio tells us it felt like the property on Center Hill Road flooded in a matter of minutes.

"Never before has this ever happened," Leggio said. "Hopefully, it's a once-in-a-lifetime flood. It was literally a flash flood."

A lot of the water came from a flooding Toby Creek that runs along the property, but this was not the only location water came from.

"From up at the top of the hill, from over at Meadows from Main Street, and then from the drainage. This could not handle that type of water," explained Leggio.

The basement of the restaurant flooded and Leggio had to get rid of everything.

"Washers, dryers, coolers, inventory—everything down in that basement Yeah, hot water heaters. Everything you put in a basement was a total loss," she added.

It will still be a week or two before Leggio's can reopen.

Any events that were scheduled to take place during the closure have been moved to their Plains Township location.