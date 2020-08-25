Cleaning up a flooded mess in Kingston

Folks who live in this part of Luzerne County say flooding of some sort almost always happens when there are thunderstorms.

KINGSTON, Pa. — On the corner of Poplar Street and Schuyler Avenue in the borough of Kingston, things are quiet when the sun is shining, but not so much when it is raining.

"This corner. The sky is blue, the grass is green, Schuyler Avenue floods."

That's the motto Patrick Simmers and his family live by; and Monday afternoon's thunderstorms did not disappoint, but this time, Simmers says was different.

"Anytime we have a thunderstorm, we get some kind of backup on our corner. This is worse than it's been in a while," Simmers said.

Simmers and his wife were both at work when the thunderstorms hit part of Kingston in Luzerne County. Their daughter called them to get home when things got bad.

"The whole yard was just underwater. She said, 'we have a pool inside of our pool.'"

There are storm drains on every corner at the intersection of Poplar and Schuyler, but the powerful storms also brought down leaves and branches and it became too much for the storm drains to handle.

"Then we went down to our basement to see what the damage was down there, the water was just pouring in through our storm doors, coming in through our walls," Simmers explained.

Now one day later, Simmers and his family are sorting through the mess, trying to let everything dry out.

"We have a dozen fans blowing all over the floor, trying to clean up, clean out, crossing our fingers we have another couple of years before we have to do it again."