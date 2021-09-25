Excess inventory sale at Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre hosted an excess inventory sale Saturday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An eclectic sale in part of Luzerne County Saturday.

Everything from furniture to appliances and audiovisual equipment was up for grabs.

Hockey fans could even take home seating from the arena's old Club Section.

Employees at the arena say people were lined up outside bright and early for a chance to get their hands on some of the equipment.

"We're looking around, we see our storage spaces were filling up and we have some furniture, some sound equipment. Some other larger equipment that we don't need anymore. So we're just trying to make some space here," said Will Beekman, General Manager.